  • EastPoint Sports Coffee Table Soccer Game for $171 + free shipping

Walmart offers the EastPoint Sports Coffee Table Soccer Game in Dark Wood for $171.32 with free shipping. That's $32 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it with required pickup for $6 less two weeks ago. It features a side ball return, two foosballs, and a tempered glass tabletop. It measures 55" x 23" x 20".

