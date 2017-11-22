Eastpoint Sports 87" Billiard Pool Table for $250 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Eastpoint Sports 87" Billiard Pool Table in Green for $250. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $49.97 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and $250 under the best deal we could find for a similar model elsewhere. It features parlor-style pockets, composite wood construction, and K-66 rubber bumpers. A set of balls, triangle, and two cues are included.