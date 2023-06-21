Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
Early Prime Day Sales Knock Up to 54% Off Amazon Kids Devices

Amazon Prime members can get solid savings on kid-friendly Fire Tablets, Kindles, Echo speakers and bundles right now.

Adrian Marlow Contributor
Adrian is a deals and updates writer on the Commerce team at CNET. With a love of books, entertainment, travel, tabletop games and, yes, even fandom, they can often be found at concerts, RenFest, Dragon Con or at home binge-watching everything from new hits to classics. After graduating from Kennesaw State with a B.A. in English and Professional Writing, Adrian had a short gig in casting, followed by a long stint teaching English lit, theater and film. Adrian enjoys sharing insights and favorite finds with their readers.
Adrian Marlow
2 min read
Headphones, an Echo Dot kids speaker, a Fire Tablet for kids and a Kindle Kids e-reader are displayed against a yellow background.
Amazon/CNET
This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

There are a ton of great tech options out there, but if you're buying a device for your child, it's probably best to go with products specifically designed for kids. Kid-friendly devices aren't cheap, but if you've been considering investing in a tablet, e-reader or smart speaker for your child, now is a good time to save some cash in the process. 

Amazon is currently offering a ton of early Prime Day savings on its Amazon Kids devices, with discounts of up to 54%. We don't know if these offers will stick around up until Prime Day itself or if they are more limited, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later, but note that you must be a Prime member in order to take advantage of these deals.

See at Amazon

The fifth-gen Echo Dot Kids smart speaker is marked down by 53% right now, meaning you'll pay just $28 for the smart speaker in either an owl or a dragon design. It's designed for children aged 3 to 12 years old and it can play music, read bedtime stories or even help with homework -- and the device also offers parental controls through the Alexa app. Bundles including both the smart speaker and a themed stand for the device are also available for just $48 (save $32).

If your child is a big reader, you may want to pick up the Kindle Paperwhite Kids e-reader. Equipped with 8GB of storage and a free one-year subscription to Amazon Kids Plus, this e-reader will allow your kid to access thousands of books without cluttering their shelves. The device is waterproof and has an adjustable light so your kid can read indoors or outside. And the battery life can last up to 10 weeks. It also comes with a Parent Dashboard for you to filter content, monitor reading progress and more. It's just $90 during this sale, saving you $70 on its usual price.

And if you're looking for a device that can access even more apps, check out the deals on Amazon Kids Fire Tablets. Prices start at just $55 -- a 55% discount -- for the Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet for ages 3 to 7. However, for bigger kids, you can still save 40% on an Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro that's designed for kids aged 6 to 12, meaning you'll pay just $120. Kids will have access to kid-friendly apps, e-books and more. They can even surf the web -- but there are restrictions designed to keep them safe. The tablet will also come with a one-year Amazon Kids Plus subscription. If you want to snag some extra accessories at a discount, grab bundles that include headphones or a keyboard, offering an even more versatile device for your kids. 

The best part? Each of these devices come with a two-year worry-free guarantee from Amazon. That means that if the device breaks during the first two years, Amazon will replace it for free. 

