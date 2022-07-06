4th of July Sales Still Going Best Mesh Routers Should You Buy a TV on Prime Day? Dell's 'Black Friday in July' 50% Off at Skillshare Save on TCL's Android Tablet Best Office Chairs Verizon 5G Home Internet Review
We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Early Prime Day Deals Have Come to Amazon Luna, Gaming Bundles Now $30 Off

Elevate your game with these early Prime Day deals.
Fire HD 10 tablet with Luna controller
Amazon

Amazon's cloud-based video game streaming service Luna first launched in 2020, after the tech giant bought Twitch in 2014. Since then, it's gained in popularity among gamers for its selection of games for a $5 monthly subscription. Amazon dropped prices for its Luna Gaming controller two weeks ago, and now it's offering gaming bundles with the same $30 discount. 

See on Amazon

Get the equipment you need all in one go with any of these six deals for $30 off, including the Fire HD 10 tablet (black, 32GB) with a Luna controller for $190, or the Fire HD 8 tablet (black, 32GB) with the Luna controller for $130. For gamers who want even more portability, you can get the Luna controller with a phone clip for just $53. 

Amazon is also offering Fire TV stick bundles for under $100. The Fire TV Stick 4K with a controller costs $90, but for $5 more, you can get the Fire TV Stick 4K Max with the Luna controller.

Read moreBest Game Subscription Services