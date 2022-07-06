Early Prime Day Deals Have Come to Amazon Luna, Gaming Bundles Now $30 Off

Amazon's cloud-based video game streaming service Luna first launched in 2020, after the tech giant bought Twitch in 2014. Since then, it's gained in popularity among gamers for its selection of games for a $5 monthly subscription. Amazon dropped prices for its Luna Gaming controller two weeks ago, and now it's offering gaming bundles with the same $30 discount.

Get the equipment you need all in one go with any of these six deals for $30 off, including the (black, 32GB) with a Luna controller for $190, or the (black, 32GB) with the Luna controller for $130. For gamers who want even more portability, you can get the for just $53.

Amazon is also offering Fire TV stick bundles for under $100. The costs $90, but for $5 more, you can get the with the Luna controller.

