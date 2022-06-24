Early Prime Day Deal Saves You $449 On the Molekule Air Pro

Prime Day is coming this July, but that hasn't stopped Amazon from unleashing a ton of early Prime Day deals. From tech to home essentials and everything in between, you can find a ton of savings right now, including on big ticket items such as the Molekule Air Pro.

If you're looking to improve the quality of air in your home, having an air purifier can help, and with this FDA-cleared model, you can purify the air in personal or professional spaces to keep viruses and other allergens at bay.

The Molekule Air Pro is a top-of-the-line air purifier that is currently for $449 off the $1,199 list price, a 37% savings that brings the price to just $750.

Air purifiers can provide relief from seasonal allergies and indoor air pollution, but this Air Pro purifier is a major upgrade. It delivers three times better airflow than previous Molekule consumer devices and includes a particle sensor, a six-speed manual mode and two automatic protection modes. This can lower the sound level at night so that you're protected even in your sleep, making it a good option for large rooms in the home, as well.

The Air Pro air purifier features unique PECO (photoelectrochemical oxidation) technology, which destroys pollen, mold bacterial viruses and chemicals to keep your air clean. This is different from the HEPA-filtration systems common on other air purifiers. However, it is FDA-cleared as a 510(k) Class II medical device.

With the ability to purify up to 1,000 square feet, the Air Pro is intended for professional offices, lobbies and other large spaces. The app includes device information, filter status and air particle levels.

If you don't need coverage for such a large space, you can get the Molekule for $400 right now, instead. That's a savings of $99. It purifies up to 250 square feet. However, there were some drawbacks during our review of this device, so be sure to familiarize yourself with some of the criticisms over efficacy claims before you purchase.

