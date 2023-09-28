Early Prime Day Deal Saves Members $140 on a Blink 3-Camera Bundle

You don't have to spend a ton on a pricey professional monitoring service to keep your home and family safe. There are tons of more affordable DIY security options out there, and if you're an Amazon Prime member, right now you can score some for even less. This early Prime Day deal knocks a whopping $140 off a Blink camera bundle, which includes two third-gen Outdoor cameras and a Blink Video Doorbell, dropping the price down to just $100. But this exclusive offer is only available through Sep. 30, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

This three-camera bundle offers fairly comprehensive coverage of your home without breaking the bank. With the two Outdoor cameras, you can keep an eye on your front yard and backyard from just about anywhere. These third-gen models feature 1080p HD video resolution, infrared night vision, a 110-degree field of view and a rugged design to help them withstand extreme conditions and temperatures. And with the Blink Video Doorbell, you'll always know who's coming and going. It boats HD resolution, on-demand video and will even send alerts right to your phone whenever activity is detected. Plus it has a built-in speaker and microphone so you can easily chat with visitors. And all three cameras are wireless, which means there's no specific tools or know-how required for the instillation. Considering that the third-gen Outdoor cameras typically list for $100 individually, this discounted bundle is a serious bargain that you won't want to miss. Just note that Blink, despite being an Amazon brand, operates in a wholly separate and distinct technical ecosystem from Amazon Ring cameras.

And be sure to check out our full roundup of all the best early October Prime Day deals that you can shop right now for even more great savings.