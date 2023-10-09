Early Prime Day Deal Offers 31% Off This Great TV for Watching Sports

While it isn't officially Prime Day yet, we're already seeing some excellent Prime Day deals roll out, especially on TVs. If you're looking for a great TV for watching sports, then we think this Hisense U6 is a great option, especially with Amazon's discount bringing the 55-inch model down to $398 from $580.

So what makes the Hisense U6 such an excellent TV for taking in sporting action? Besides its big size, it comes with several different HDR standards, including HDR10, HDR10 Plus, and HLG, the latter of which is the HDR standard used by most broadcasters, especially for sports. Another great feature is the Mini-LED display that give it a lot more total brightness and also helps with contrast and color reproduction. That means that when you're watching sports with a broadcaster that supports the HLG standard, you will get some amazing contrast and color reproduction, making you feel as if you're standing right there.

Even if you aren't a big sports fan, this TV still has much to offer, such as the Game Mode Plus, which helps decrease input lag and response time and is great if you're playing on a console or PC. Sadly, it doesn't have the higher 120Hz refresh rate, so it won't be able to take advantage of the most high-end gear, but it's still perfectly fine for most console gaming.

As for the smart TV platform, the Hisense U6 is built on Google TV, which is excellent if you're in the Google ecosystem and gives you a lot of great functions and controls. It also has integrations for Amazon Alexa and Apple AirPlay 2, and the remote has a microphone to control things without pressing a button.