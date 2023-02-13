Early Presidents Day Deals Knock Hundreds Off Major Appliances at Best Buy

When it comes to shopping for big ticket items like a new fridge or oven, it's worth waiting for the right time to buy. And one of the best times of the year is around Presidents Day. The holiday officially falls on Feb. 20 this year, but plenty of retailers, including Best Buy, are wasting no time rolling out the savings. The tech retailer has already kicked off this year's sale, and is currently offering hundreds off a major selection of refrigerators, washers, dryers, ovens and more.

Presidents Day is still a week away, so you've got some time to shop around. But to save you some effort, we've sifted through the sale to bring you the most enticing Best Buy bargains you won't want to miss. And you can check out our roundup of all the best early Presidents Day sales you can shop right now for even more deals.

LG This midrange LG fridge was named our favorite model overall for 2023, and right now you can snag it at a bargain. It features 25 cubic feet of storage space, a multi-air flow system to provide even cooling and a fingerprint and smudge-resistant finish that makes cleaning it a breeze.

LG Another one of our favorites. We named this LG front-load model the best washing machine of its kind for 2023. It boasts 4.5 cubic feet of space so you can do more laundry with fewer loads, and it uses six different wash motions to help get clothes cleaner. It also features a fully stainless steel tub that will never rust, chip or crack, and is equipped with a TrueBalance antivibration system to help reduce noise.

Frigidaire With three rack levels and an adjustable upper level, this Frigidaire allows you to maximize it's 24-inch capacity and do more dishes in fewer loads. Plus it uses sprayers that rotate in two directions for better coverage to accommodate those extra dishes, and it even has a built-in sanitation option to get rid of bacteria.

