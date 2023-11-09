Early Black Friday Sale Knocks Up to $500 Off Some of Our Favorite Rowing Machines
If you want to get one of the best rowing machines on the market, this Black Friday Hydrow deal is how you do it.
Rowers are versatile machines when it comes to your fitness regime. They not only let you improve cardio performance but also let you work on strength training on everything from your back to your legs. That's not to say that something like a treadmill or exercise bike isn't a great option, but if you want something that will give you whole-body fitness, a rowing machine gets you pretty close.
Luckily, this early Black Friday season has seen some of our favorite rowing machines go on sale, including at Hydrow's Black Friday Sale where you can score up to $500 off on their rowers. The original Hydrow Rower has been discounted down to $1,995, a huge $500 discount, while the more compact Hydrow Wave Rower is going for $1,445, a $450 saving. These deals are only going to last until the Nov. 27 so make the most of the discounts before they're gone.
There's a good reason the Hydrow Rower is our pick for the best luxury rowing machine. With an aluminum and steel frame, and an electromagnetic resistance system, it looks, feels and performs like a premium piece of fitness equipment. You can fine-tune the resistance levels between 1 and 300, and it's equipped with a 22-inch HD display that you can use for on-demand workout classes, though you'll need a Hydrow membership to access them. It also features built-in front-facing speakers and Bluetooth connectivity so you can blast your music out loud while you train.
If you're short on space, you can pick up the Hydrow Wave which offers a nearly identical workout in a more compact package. It has a 30% smaller footprint than the original Hydrow rower, as well as a smaller 16-inch display. And both rowers fold upright for easy storage when they're not in use.
And if you're in the market for other types of fitness equipment, workout trackers or accessories, be sure to check out our roundup of the best Black Friday fitness deals.
