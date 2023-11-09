X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Early Black Friday Sale Knocks Up to $500 Off Some of Our Favorite Rowing Machines

If you want to get one of the best rowing machines on the market, this Black Friday Hydrow deal is how you do it.

Max McHone
See full bio
Max McHone
2 min read
The Hydrow Rower is displayed against a blue background.
Hydrow/CNET

Rowers are versatile machines when it comes to your fitness regime. They not only let you improve cardio performance but also let you work on strength training on everything from your back to your legs. That's not to say that something like a treadmill or exercise bike isn't a great option, but if you want something that will give you whole-body fitness, a rowing machine gets you pretty close. 

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

Luckily, this early Black Friday season has seen some of our favorite rowing machines go on sale, including at Hydrow's Black Friday Sale where you can score up to $500 off on their rowers. The original Hydrow Rower has been discounted down to $1,995, a huge $500 discount, while the more compact Hydrow Wave Rower is going for $1,445, a $450 saving. These deals are only going to last until the Nov. 27 so make the most of the discounts before they're gone.

See at Amazon
See at Hydrow

There's a good reason the Hydrow Rower is our pick for the best luxury rowing machine. With an aluminum and steel frame, and an electromagnetic resistance system, it looks, feels and performs like a premium piece of fitness equipment. You can fine-tune the resistance levels between 1 and 300, and it's equipped with a 22-inch HD display that you can use for on-demand workout classes, though you'll need a Hydrow membership to access them. It also features built-in front-facing speakers and Bluetooth connectivity so you can blast your music out loud while you train.

If you're short on space, you can pick up the Hydrow Wave which offers a nearly identical workout in a more compact package. It has a 30% smaller footprint than the original Hydrow rower, as well as a smaller 16-inch display. And both rowers fold upright for easy storage when they're not in use. 

And if you're in the market for other types of fitness equipment, workout trackers or accessories, be sure to check out our roundup of the best Black Friday fitness deals.

More Black Friday deals from CNET

CNET is covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more this holiday season. Find the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, as well as the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals and offers. Check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codeseBay couponsSamsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. And add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.
Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image

Fitness Guides

Fitness Equipment

Fitness Accessories

Fitness Tech

Fitness Nutrition