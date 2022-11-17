Last Chance to Cash In on These Early Black Friday Deals at Target

We're just over a week away from Black Friday, and retailers are rolling back prices across the board. Target beat much of the competition by releasing deals earlier than even Amazon, kicking off its sale back in early October. While some of the earliest offers have ended, there are a ton of other big bargains still available. However, these current deals are set to end Saturday. Starting Sunday, Nov. 20, Target will be rolling out its largest Black Friday week event ever, with more than 1 million items going on sale. You can shop a selection of on TVs, soundbars, kitchen gadgets, toys and games, and much more at Target, and the retailer will continue to add new deals we get closer to Black Friday.

You can shop the entire sale selection at the link above, but to help you save some time, we've rounded up some of the very best bargains available below. Deals typically come and go pretty fast during the holiday shopping season, so we'll continue to update this page with new deals as they appear. Be sure to check back often for the best Black Friday savings that Target has to offer.

Samsung Samsung's The Frame is designed to blend in with your decor. The Frame has an ultrathin screen that can double as wall art when it's not in use. At just 24.9mm thick, this TV has a look that is very similar to a picture frame. You can even subscribe to Samsung's Art Store for $5 per month, where you can access over 1,400 pieces of art to show on the screen. Right now Target has the 55-inch model of The Frame available for $1,000 -- that's a 33% discount off the list price.

LG Even a simple 2.1-channel soundbar like this LG can provide a serious improvement over your TV's built-in speakers. This all-in-one soundbar boasts 100 watts of total output and has a built-in subwoofer for rich lows. You can connect it to your TV using the HDMI ARC port or play audio from your phone, tablet or laptop with a USB or Bluetooth connection.

Gourmia There's a good reason that air fryers have gotten so popular recently. They're faster and easier to use than traditional fryers and a lot healthier too. And right now, you can pick up a midsize Gourmia air fryer for nearly half off the usual price. It boasts 1,500 watts of cooking power, and has 12 preprogrammed functions, including fry, bake, dehydrate and more. And the removable basket and crisping tray are dishwasher-safe, so clean up is a breeze as well.

More early Black Friday deals:

And if you've been looking for deals on gaming consoles, Target has the available for $250 (save $50), with a free $50 Target gift card included with your purchase. The only caveat is that you have to make your purchase online but pickup in-store, as shipping is not available. Take a look at Target's website to check your local availability.