Early Black Friday Deal Slashes Dollar Flight Club Down to Just $50

Whether you travel every year regularly or just like to go on holiday once a year, airfare can get quite expensive, and while there are a lot of great deals out there, it can be hard to find them all. That's where Dollar Flight Club comes in; with its ability to find and collect all the best deals, it will save you a lot of hassle and trouble, and potentially save you even more money than you would have otherwise.

Are early Black Friday sales a good time to buy? Many retailers start "Black Friday" sales as early as Halloween, or even earlier. The quality of deals can vary early on, but as November progresses, many of the deals are as good as the deep discounts you’ll see during Thanksgiving weekend. See the best Black Friday deals we’ve found.

Right now, there is a great Black Friday deal where you can score a lifetime membership for just $50 at StackSocial, which is a 97% savings from the regular cost. There's just one catch: The deal is only good until Nov. 28 at 3 a.m. ET, so there isn't a lot of time left for you to take advantage of it.

The Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus plan gives you access to savings on flights in business, premium economy and economy seating, and includes both domestic and international deals. Once you sign up and add your home airports (choose up to four departing airports) you'll get instant alerts via email and can book whenever and wherever using the web or the app, which is available for iOS and Android devices.

Plus, you can get perks and discounts of up to 50% off from various partners, including Babbel, Acanela Expeditions and Huckberry, as well as access to a variety of travel tips from DFC experts to help you plan your next adventure. If high flight prices have been stopping you from booking the vacation of your dreams, now's a great time to invest in a service that can help you find the best discounts, curated and delivered directly to you. Also, be sure to check out some of these other great StackSocial Black Friday Deals.

