Early Black Friday Deal Knocks This HP Chromebook Down to Just $210

There's a pretty wide range of Chromebooks on the market right now, with some pricier models that can even compete with full-size laptops. But the main draw of these simple devices has always been their affordability and ease-of-use. And if that's what you're looking for, then we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Right now, HP is offering some great , including $120 off the budget-friendly Chromebook 14a, dropping the price down to just $210. This sale only runs until Nov. 5, so be sure to get your order in before then.

At just $210, this HP Chromebook isn't going to be great for demanding tasks like coding and video editing, but it's a solid value if you want to use it for light web-based work, scrolling through social media or streaming your favorite shows and movies. It's equipped with a 14-inch HD anti-glare display, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of built-in storage. Though that can be expanded thanks to the microSD card reader. Plus, it even has a built-in HD webcam so you can use it for Zoom meetings and video chats. And at just 0.7 inches thick, it's slim enough to slip in your bag and easily take with you on the go.

