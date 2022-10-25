Early Black Friday Deal Knocks Over $200 Off Our Favorite Chromebook

Chromebooks have come quite a long way in recent years, and unless you need a computer for seriously demanding tasks like coding or video editing, our general advice is that you're better off saving some money and opting for a Chromebook. And right now, you can grab our absolute favorite Chromebook on the market for less at Best Buy's early Black Friday sale. You can save $230 on the Acer Chromebook Spin 714, which . There's no set expiration on this offer, but deals are going to start coming and going pretty quickly as we enter the holiday shopping season, so we'd recommend you get your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

At its full price of $729, CNET's resident laptop expert Joshua Goldman called the Acer Spin 714 the "premium Chromebook to beat." So for less than $500, this is by far the best Chromebook value you'll find out there right now. It has some pretty impressive hardware for a Chromebook, including a 12th-gen Intel Evo Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Plus support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, a built-in HDMI port and dual USB-C ports for fast web performance and versatile connectivity. It also boasts pretty impressive graphics for the price with an Intel Iris XE GPU and a full HD 14-inch screen. It can also function as either a laptop or tablet with a screen that can rotate a full 360 degrees, and at just 3 pounds, it's easy to take on the go.

