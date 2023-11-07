Early Amazon Black Friday Deal Saves You 50% on a 7-in-1 Instant Air Fryer

Black Friday is still over two weeks away, but the deals are already starting to roll in. Amazon's sale doesn't officially kick off until Nov. 17, but the online retailer is already offering some amazing early bargains -- including a whopping 50% off this versatile Instant Omni air fryer toaster oven. With this deal, you can pick it up at the new all-time low price of just $100. Though there's no set expiration for this discount, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

This Instant Omni toaster oven has a large 19-quart capacity, so it's great for whipping up entire meals or snacks for a crowd. And with seven different preset cooking functions, it's seriously versatile as well. It can toast and air fry, as well as broil, bake, roast and more. It boasts 1,800W of power, and can reach temperatures of up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit in just minutes, making it much faster and more convenient than a traditional oven or fryer. It comes with a frying basket, oven track and an enameled baking tray, which are all dishwasher-safe, so cleanup is a breeze as well.

