EA Sports 60" Air Powered Hockey Table for $49 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the EA Sports 60" Air Powered Hockey Table for $49. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $4 under our May mention and the lowest price we could find now by $6. It includes two pucks and two pushers and features an LED electronic overhead scorer and 120-volt UL-certified fan motor.

