EA Sports 60" Air Powered Hockey Table for $49 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the EA Sports 60" Air Powered Hockey Table for $49. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $4 under our May mention and the lowest price we could find now by $6. It includes two pucks and two pushers and features an LED electronic overhead scorer and 120-volt UL-certified fan motor.
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!