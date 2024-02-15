Dyson's V8 Animal Extra Stick Vac Can Help Rid Your Home of Pet Hair, and It's $130 Off for Presidents Day

There are tons of great stick vacuums on the market today, but few of them are designed specifically to deal with the most annoying thing known to humankind -- trying to clean up after a pet. Vacuuming up dog hair, cat hair or any kind of hair can be a real pain. And that's where the Dyson V8 Animal Extra comes into its own. All that cleaning prowess doesn't come cheap, but there are ways and means to make it cheaper.

Right now that's all made possible via a special QVC discount that takes the original $470 price and slashes it to just $340. Better yet, if you're new to QVC you can use code WELCOME24 for an extra $10 off. This deal won't last for long for long, though -- QVC lists this as a holiday weekend special which means it probably won't be available beyond Presidents Day.

Designed especially to deal with pet hair, this Dyson V8 Animal Extra comes with eight tools to help you get to all those hard-to-reach places in your home. You'll get a motorbar cleaner head, combination tool, crevice tool, mini soft dusting brush, stubborn dirt brush, mattress tool, up-top tool, extension hose, hair screw tool and charger. And don't forget the the charging docking station, too.

All things considered, it's difficult to go wrong with so many tools and a 40-minute battery life. There's a 0.14-gallon bin capacity and the Dirt Ejector is a system that helps you empty it in one swift motion. The built-in detangling technology clears wrapped hair from the brush bar to sweeten the deal as well.

While not advanced as our favorite Dyson V15 Detect, the V8 Animal Extra is less than half the price with this current deal and worth considering if you don't need the fancy laser head or the extra runtime and suction power of the upgraded model.

Still looking for more great deals? Check out our list of the very best President's Day deals to make sure you don't miss a thing.