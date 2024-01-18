Dyson's Futuristic Zone Headphones Are Just $380 Today Only

With so many great wireless headphones on the market, it's easy to assume they're all much of a muchness, but sometimes a pair crops up that's anything but normal. We can safely put the Dyson Zone headphones in that bracket and after launching at a cool $1,000 these headphones definitely captured our attention -- and that was before anyone noticed that they're also a personal air purifier. Now, you can take Dyson's funky, futuristic headphones for a spin for yourself and pay a fraction of that launch price.

Right now Woot will sell you a pair of Dyson Zone headphones for the discounted price of just $380. That price gets you the full set: both the headphones and air purifier. You can order two if you want to. Just make sure to do it soon -- Woot's sale is only going to be available for a limited time and the end of the day is your deadline. If stocks run dry you won't even have that long.

In terms of specifications, there's a lot to like about the Dyson Zone. CNET reviewer Andrew Lanxon found that the active noise cancelation technology was top-notch, often matching that of the rather excellent AirPods Max. Sound quality is right up there as well, according to Lanxon with noting that road noise is kept to a minimum and that general background noise in cafes and bars is removed almost entirely.

In terms of battery life, you can expect around 50 hours per charge although that will obviously fall if you enable that air filtration system. Dyson also says your new Zone headphones can be worn in the rain, although our reviewer did note that there's no official water resistance rating so keep that in mind.

As for the air filtration, our reviewer spent some time in Dyson's labs learning about how it works and how it has been tested, but ultimately found that he personally felt a bit silly wearing the visor when out and about. Your mileage may vary on that, but it's certainly a look.

There's no denying that the Dyson Zone headphones are very different from your usual headphones, so don't worry if they aren't for you. We've got a list full of normal headphone deals ready for you to peruse, too.