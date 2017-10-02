Dynacraft Hello Kitty Battery-Powered Ride-On for $79 + free shipping

Walmart offers the Dynacraft Hello Kitty Battery-Powered Ride-On for $79 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best price we've seen, and a low today by $17. It features a top speed of 2.5 mph, working sounds, MP3 cord and speaker, adjustable seat belt, and rechargeable 6-volt battery. Much to this 30-something editor's dismay, this ride-on is designed for kids aged 3 to 5.
