Dunlop Official Size Table Tennis Table for $89 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Dunlop Official Size Table Tennis Table for $91.78. Choose in-store pickup to drop it to $88.95. That's $3 below our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $20.) This 9x5-foot table features 2" lockable casters and a net and post set.
