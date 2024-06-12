Dreametech L20 Ultra Robot Vacuum Back to $799 With Our Exclusive Discount Code

Cleaning around the house is not simply a hassle, but time consuming as well. One easy solution to this is upgrading to a robot vacuum. We love a fancy new robot vacuum that can do all of the work for you while scratching that technological itch in the process.

The Dreametech L20 Ultra robot vacuum is currently offered at a huge discount, a robot vacuum deal that you won't want to miss. Wellbots is matching the vacuum's best-ever price. You can get a top-notch vacuum for just $799 when you enter our DREAMECNET300 discount code at checkout.

The Dreametech L20 Ultra has a lot of smarts under the hood, and that includes not only being able to map your house but also various objects around it. With up to 55 different objects it can detect, it can avoid furniture and other obstacles without constantly running into things and causing scuffs or getting stuck. It also has very powerful suction -- 7,000 Pa -- that works just as well on hard floors as it does on carpet, so if you have a mix of both, you're in luck.

With a huge 6,400-mAh battery, this thing can last quite a while, and when it's near the end of its battery life, it automatically routes itself back to the base station to charge. As you might have gleaned from the picture, the base station is also where the L20 Ultra goes to empty itself. While Dreametech suggests the base's 3.2-liter bag can hold around 75 days' worth of debris, that depends on how much dirt and dust you get.

Overall, it's hard to beat the Dreamtech L20 Ultra when it comes to tech and vacuuming power, especially for the price it's going for. But remember that price isn't going to last for long, so keep that in mind when planning your new robovac purchase.