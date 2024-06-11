Dramatic Savings on Philips Hue Smart Lights Will Brighten Your Day

When it comes to making over a space, changing out the lighting can be a quick and easy way to set the mood. Philips Hue consistently makes some of our favorite smart bulbs and lighting, but the products don't always come cheap. That's why we're all lit up over this deal on Philips Hue smart lights at Woot, featuring certified refurbished Philips Hue bulbs that will save you some serious money off the regular retail price. Keep in mind this deal ends on June 26 or as products sell out.

Refurbished devices have been returned by previous buyers, but they have been inspected and restored to fully working condition, making them a solid way to spend less money than you would by buying a brand-new product. Plus, your purchase is backed by a 90-day Woot limited warranty, just in case.

Highlight your landscaping or get your backyard party ready with the Philips Hue lily white and color outdoor spotlight base kit for just $220, a $119 savings on the regular retail price. The popular set includes three spotlights, a power supply and a mount, and it's compatible with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant.

Snag the two-pack of the Philips Hue Smart Play light bar base kit for $99, which is $60 less than the retail price. This includes two LED white and color-changing light bars. This set requires the Philips Hue Bridge, which you can pick up for $30, half off the regular price of $60. You can also pick up a Philips Hue indoor 6-foot smart LED color-changing light strip plus base kit for $64. This set typically sets you back $100 or more, so the refurbished price will save you $36.

You'll also find deals on smart lamps, recessed lighting and other options, so be sure to check out the entire sale selection at Woot to get everything you need for your space. Take a look at our roundup of smart home deals for even more options, like speakers, plugs, small appliances and more.