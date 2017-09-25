DOTA 2 TB Soul Keeper Game Figure for $6 + free s&h from China

TomTop offers the DOTA 2 TB Soul Keeper Game Figure for $6.39. Coupon code "TTDOTA2" drops it to $5.69. With free shipping, that's $14 off list and the lowest price we could find. It stands 4" tall.



Note: The countdown timer on the product page does not reflect an actual expiration time and resets daily. Also, this item ships from China and may take two to six weeks to arrive.