Doss Portable Bluetooth Speakers Are Up to 50% Off During 1-Day Sale

Today only, grab a speaker you can take anywhere with a variety of models to choose from and prices starting at $15.
Two Doss Bluetooth speakers are displayed against a green background.
Doss

Are you looking for a way to take your music with you on the go? Portable Bluetooth speakers are a great option. These speakers allow you to stream your music wirelessly from your phone or other Bluetooth-enabled device.  

Right now Amazon has portable Doss Bluetooth speakers discounted by as much as 50%. However, these deals will expire tonight. 

Whether you're going to the beach, a picnic, or just want to liven up a party, Bluetooth speakers are a great way to enjoy your music anywhere without having to worry about cords or carrying a heavy boom box.    

If you're going to be around water, consider grabbing the Doss SoundBox Pro. Normally listing for $60, you can snag this 20-watt speaker for $45 when you clip the on-page coupon. It's IPX5 rated waterproof and gets up to 20 hours of playback. It also has multi-color lights, which can definitely set the right atmosphere for a get-together. 

The SoundBox Plus is another option. This 16-watt speaker lacks the waterproofing of the Pro and sports a different design, but at $30 it still packs a punch with deep bass, has some lights that are a fun addition to a party and gets up to 20 hours of playback. Just clip the on-page coupon to receive the full discount.

Another speaker that is great for the pool or beach is the Doss E-go II. It's IPX6 rated waterproof, gets up to 12 hours of playback and includes a sturdy strap so you can easily hook it to a bag. It also features a built-in mic. This 12-watt speaker is 20% off today, bringing the cost to $40. 

If a pocket-sized speaker can meet your needs, the Doss Genie is worth considering. It packs a big sound for the size, distortion free. And it's compatible with more than just Bluetooth -- it has aux-in and TF card modes. It even has a built-in mic and gets up to 8 hours of playback. Right now it's half-price, so you can snag one for yourself or as a gift for just $15. 

There are even more speakers available, so  be sure and check out the entire sale selection at Amazon before these offers are gone.

