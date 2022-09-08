Don't Want the New AirPods Pro? Get the AirPods 3 at a Steep Discount

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product.

Apple just took the wraps off its second-generation AirPods Pro during the company's "Far Out" event on Wednesday. But the all-new active noise-canceling earbuds won't be for everyone and the $249 list price might be a bit too much to ask for a lot of folks. Whether you don't like the in-ear design, don't want to pay extra for ANC or you're just looking for a more affordable AirPods deal, Amazon has got you covered right now with the AirPods 3 . That's a near-$30 price break and within $10 of the lowest we've ever seen the current-generation AirPods go.

Unlike the AirPods Pro, these third-generation AirPods have an open design, so they don't have active noise cancellation, but they still offer some serious improvements over the AirPods 2. The adaptive EQ attunes music to your ear shape, and the battery life has been bumped up to 30 hours total. They also have an IPX4 water resistance rating.

Shipping times at Amazon have already extended by a few weeks and it's possible the retailer will pull this deal at some point so be sure to get your order in soon to avoid disappointment.

