Don't Wait Until Black Friday to Get 1 Month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for Just $10

If an Xbox is on your holiday shopping wishlist, Black Friday is the time to watch for some amazing Xbox deals, with savings on consoles and game passes alike. Right now StackSocial is offering one-month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $10, a discount of 66% over the usual monthly price of $30.

Are early Black Friday sales a good time to buy? Many retailers start "Black Friday" sales as early as Halloween, or even earlier. The quality of deals can vary early on, but as November progresses, many of the deals are as good as the deep discounts you’ll see during Thanksgiving weekend. See the best Black Friday deals we’ve found.

Ask any regular Xbox user and they'll tell you that the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is where it's at. You get access to over 100 games on Xbox consoles --Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S -- as well as Windows PCs. The Ultimate membership includes Xbox Live Gold, Games with Gold and console multiplayer, as well as access to EA Play, which offers several dozen additional games from the Electronic Arts catalog. Other free perks include in-game content and being able to play games on your phone or tablet from the cloud (on compatible titles and devices).

Read more: Best Cloud Gaming Services: Xbox Game Pass, GeForce Now and More

Before you grab the deal, it's worth noting that for brand new users, Xbox offers a $1, 14-day trial, which is arguably a better deal. However, the StackSocial deal works for new users as well as former subscribers whose pass has expired.The deal is not stackable and your account must new or already expired to redeem. The code must be redeemed within 30 days of use. It's also key to note that after the one-month period, the subscription will automatically renew at the full monthly price.