Don't Wait, Score 55% Off a Pair of Beats Solo 3 Headphones Today

Beats headphones often make it on to our list of favorite headphones thanks to the brand's top-notch sound quality and durability. If you were on the lookout of a new pair of headphones or looking to upgrade your old ones, this deal is perfect for you. For a limited time, you can score the Beats Studio 3 headphones for $159 at either Amazon or Walmart. This is a savings of 55% but act quick, this deal may not last long.

The Beats Studio 3 headphones are an over-the-ear model that offers noise canceling for a more immersive listening experience. The battery life is approximately 22 hours, so you can go all day without worrying about having to charge them. It also features the W1 chip from Apple, which makes pairing with Apple products incredibly easy for those already in the Apple ecosystem. These headphones can also be used as a phone headset when you need privacy.

