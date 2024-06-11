Don't Sleep on This Deal: WinkBeds Mattresses Are Now $300 Off

A good night's sleep is essential to optimum health outcomes. After all, rest is a great way to recover from your other obligations. If you've been struggling to sleep lately, you might need to invest in a new mattress. These can be costly, but thankfully there usually deals that can help you nab a mattress for less. For a limited time, you can score a WinkBeds mattress for $300 off, making it a little more affordable to upgrade. This offer is only available until June 18 so make your purchase soon if you're interested.

Winkbeds carries mattresses in twin, full, queen, king and California king sizes. All of these options are available in multiple firmness levels: softer, luxury firm, firm and plus. All combinations of sizes and firmnesses are on sale right now, which means you can score a twin WinkBed starting at $849, down from its usual price of $1,149. A queen size will run you $1,499 currently. Note that the plus level of firmness is a bit more expensive than the other options, so keep that in mind as you shop.

Hey, did you know? CNET Deals texts are free, easy and save you money.

You can also save on WinkBeds' GravityLux beds, which are memory foam mattresses that start at $899 for a twin mattress, down from their usual price of $1,199. Their EcoCloud mattresses, which consist of organic materials, start at $1,099 for a twin mattress, down from their usual price of $1,399. The queen sizes will run you $1,499 and $1,699, respectively.

If you're looking for a new mattress upgrade but aren't sure if this offer is right for you, check out our list of best mattress deals so you can find exactly what you need for a good night's rest.