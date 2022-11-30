Don't Miss Your Chance to Snag This Meta Quest 2 Bundle for $50 Off

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

Cyber Monday has officially passed us by, and while many of the sales are winding down, there's still one amazing deal you can take advantage of. Even with the $100 price jump we saw earlier this year, the Meta Quest 2 remains our overall favorite VR headset for 2022, and right now tons of retailers are offering a chance to snag one, and two top-rated games, for $350. That's $50 less than the headset typically sells for on its own.

It's worth noting that Meta will release the new Quest 3 next year, likely with better features at a similar price, which is the one reason you might want to hold back. Even so, the chance to snag one at this price, with Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4 -- two of the best games available for the Quest 2 -- included for free is a hard deal to pass up.

If you want even more storage, the 256GB version of the Quest 2 with these games is $430, which is $70 less than the 256GB model normally costs. Most people won't need the extra storage, but it can be helpful for anyone who's planning on owning a ton of apps. (For obvious reasons, we recommend saving your money and not buying the $1,500 Quest Pro.)

