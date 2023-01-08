Don't Miss Your Chance to Snag This Bella Analog Air Fryer for Just $20

Air fryers are faster, easier and healthier than traditional frying methods, so it's no wonder that they've exploded in popularity the past few years. And if you're looking to get your hands on a simple, user-friendly model at a great price, then we've got a one-day deal you won't want to miss. Today only, Best Buy is offering $50 off this , which drops the price down to just $20. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get you order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

With a 3.7-quart capacity, this Bella air fryer is great for whipping up quick snacks as well as full meals for up to four people. It boasts 1,300 watts of power, and can reach temperatures of up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit in just minutes. It's also easy to use with it's simple two-in-one analog knob, which adjusts both the temperature and cooking time. And it has an auto-shutoff function with an audible alert for added safety. And with a dishwasher-safe cooking pan and tray, cleanup is a breeze as well.

If you're in the market for a different air fryer, whether you're looking to go bigger, smaller or want one with more cooking functions, you can check out our roundup of all the best air fryer deals for even more bargains.