Don't Miss Your Chance to Snag a Lifetime Microsoft Office License for Just $30

Microsoft's Office suite of apps is so ubiquitous, with pretty much every school and business using it, you might not realize quite how much it can cost. If you wanted to install Word, Excel, Outlook and other Office programs on your personal computer, it can get pretty pricey.

Your options essentially boil down to pay a rolling monthly fee to Microsoft for its Office 365 subscription or punt for an Office license, which typically costs $349. But for the next few days, StackSocial is offering a chance to grab a lifetime Microsoft Office 2021 license for just $30, which is good for around 90% off the usual price. Better yet, this license, which is available for either or , is a one-time purchase -- no recurring charges.

Microsoft This wildly popular offer for a Microsoft Office lifetime license is live once again for just $30. It's available for both Mac and Windows, so be sure to grab the right one for the computer that you use regularly. Microsoft Office for Windows: $30

Microsoft Office for Mac: $30

StackSocial's deal is a phenomenal bargain when compared to the online that costs $10 per month or $100 a year. There is a free online version of Microsoft Office, too, but it has far fewer features.

While the price almost seems too good to be true, we tried it ourselves, and it worked like a charm. (The two big caveats: You get a single key -- which only works on a single computer -- and there's no Microsoft OneDrive Cloud Storage included.) But at a price this good, this deal is sure to sell out fast, so take the plunge while you can.