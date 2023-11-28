Don't Miss Woot's Post-Cyber Monday Apple Sale on Macs, iPads, Studio Displays and More
Black Friday and Cyber Monday might be over but the deals keep on coming.
The Black Friday and Cyber Monday shenanigans might be starting to wind down, but there are still some Apple deals to be had if you know where to look. And the place to have your eyes glued right now is Woot, with a number of deals available across Apple's laptop, tablet and desktop computer lineups.
Woot is currently offering some impressive deals across different ranges, including on refurbished and factory-reconditioned models, opening the door to saving hundreds of dollars on some models. But remember that with Cyber Monday fizzling out, these deals might not hang around for all that much longer.
There are plenty of devices included in the sale so we'd heartily suggest checking out the full deals page linked above, but for those looking for something specific, there are a couple of offers worth highlighting. The first is the high-spec, 14-inch M1 Max 16-inch MacBook Pro with 64GB of RAM and a whopping 8TB solid-state drive, which is now just $3,200. Looking to spend less? The refurbished M1 Pro version of the machine is significantly less powerful, with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, but it's also much more reasonably priced at $1,250.
One deal for those who don't need a whole new computer is the Apple Studio Display in various configurations starting from $1,300, The range-topping nano-texture model is just $1,480, too. There are other deals across the iPad, iPad Mini and iPad Pro lineups if tablets are your thing as well, so make sure to check all the deals out before they're gone for good.
More Cyber Monday deals from CNET
CNET is covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more this holiday season. Find the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, as well as the best Cyber Monday deals and offers. Check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers.
- Cyber Monday 2023 Live Blog: Over 100 Deals Still Available to Buy -- for Now
- Ending Soon: 80+ Amazon Cyber Monday Deals on Fitness Gear, Tech, TVs and More
- Walmart Cyber Monday: Xbox and More Hit New Low Prices
- Apple Cyber Monday Deals: You Can Still Save Up to $869 on iMacs, AirPods, MacBooks and More
- From ZDNet: The 125+ Best Cyber Monday Deals Still Live
Cyber Monday deals by category
- The Best Cyber Monday Phone Deals
- The Best Cyber Monday TV Deals
- The Best Cyber Monday Laptop Deals
- The Best Cyber Monday Apple Watch Deals (starting at $179)
- The Best Cyber Monday AirPods Deals (starting under $80)
- The Best Cyber Monday iPad Deals (starting under $250)
- The Best Cyber Monday PS5 Deals
- The Best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch Deals