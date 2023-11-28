X
Don't Miss Woot's Post-Cyber Monday Apple Sale on Macs, iPads, Studio Displays and More

Black Friday and Cyber Monday might be over but the deals keep on coming.

Apple devices
Apple/CNET

The Black Friday and Cyber Monday shenanigans might be starting to wind down, but there are still some Apple deals to be had if you know where to look. And the place to have your eyes glued right now is Woot, with a number of deals available across Apple's laptop, tablet and desktop computer lineups.

Woot is currently offering some impressive deals across different ranges, including on refurbished and factory-reconditioned models, opening the door to saving hundreds of dollars on some models. But remember that with Cyber Monday fizzling out, these deals might not hang around for all that much longer.

See at Woot

There are plenty of devices included in the sale so we'd heartily suggest checking out the full deals page linked above, but for those looking for something specific, there are a couple of offers worth highlighting. The first is the high-spec, 14-inch M1 Max 16-inch MacBook Pro with 64GB of RAM and a whopping 8TB solid-state drive, which is now just $3,200. Looking to spend less? The refurbished M1 Pro version of the machine is significantly less powerful, with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, but it's also much more reasonably priced at $1,250.

One deal for those who don't need a whole new computer is the Apple Studio Display in various configurations starting from $1,300, The range-topping nano-texture model is just $1,480, too. There are other deals across the iPad, iPad Mini and iPad Pro lineups if tablets are your thing as well, so make sure to check all the deals out before they're gone for good.