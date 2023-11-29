Don't Miss Walmart's Epic Cyber Monday Henckels Knife Deal for Just $140
These deals on a favorite high-end knife brand are still available.
Henckels knives are the holy grail for home chefs and right now, thanks to lingering Cyber Monday savings you can score a set at a dramatic discount. Normally priced at over $650, the Henckels Graphite 14-piece self-sharpening knife set is on sale at Walmart for just $140. The set includes a 3-inch pairing knife, 5-inch serrated utility knife, 6-inch utility, 7-inch santoku, 8-inch chef's knife, 8-inch bread knife, kitchen shears, six 4.5-inch steak knives, and self-sharpening block. Every time a knife is removed or placed back in the knife block, it sharpens.
It's not the only Henckels set on sale right now. Opt for the Henckels Elan 21-piece knife set, currently $250 at Walmart, a $367 discount. You can also get the more modest 12-piece knife block set for $80, a discount of $189. While it doesn't include the self-sharpening block, it's still a high-quality knife set for a lot less. At this price, even if you don't need a set they make a beautiful splurge-worthy gift for the foodie in your life.
And even though we're well past Monday, Walmart's Cyber Monday deals are still going strong, with more deals added each day, but don't wait too long. We're seeing the deals sell out fast.
More holiday shopping deals from CNET
CNET is covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more this holiday season. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, along with our top gift picks for the holidays. Check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers.
Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Add CNET Shopping