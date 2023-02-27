Don't Miss This Rare Chance to Save $200 On a New M2 MacBook Pro

Apple makes some of our favorite laptops on the market, with several MacBook models earning a spot on our list of the best laptops overall for 2023. And the MacBook Pro reigns supreme if power and performance are your top priorities. The latest model is equipped with Apple's advanced new M2 Pro chip, and right now, you've got a rare opportunity to pick one up on sale. B&H Photo has knocked $200 off the space gray variant of the new 14-inch model, which drops the price down to $1,799. This deal is only available until 11:59 p.m. ET (8:59 p.m. PT) tomorrow night, though there's a decent chance that it will sell out before then.

As you'd expect from one Apple's latest and greatest laptops, the 2023 M2 MacBook Pro comes packed full of powerful, cutting-edge hardware. With a 10-core M2 Pro processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB, it boasts lightning-fast performance. And with a 16-core GPU and a stunning 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with a 120Hz refresh rate, it's great for photographers, filmmakers, illustrators and other creatives. Other features include a Touch ID, which allows you to easily log in using your fingerprint, a built-in 1080p HD webcam, an impressive Hi-Fi sound system and Wi-Fi 6E support for speedy web performance (with a compatible router). It's also extremely versatile with multiple USB-C ports, an HDMI port, headphone jack and built-in SD card reader. And with an impressive 18-hour battery life, it's designed for all-day work without interruption.

If you don't want to spring for a pricey 2023 MacBook, you can also check out our roundup of all the best laptop deals available now for even more bargains.