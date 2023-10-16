Don't Miss These Reconditioned Samsung TVs With Big Discounts

If you're in the market for a new television and want the best without paying sky-high prices, you can't go wrong buying reconditioned. Right now, there are plenty of deals to be had across a whole range of Samsung TVs, with prices starting at just $390.

These TVs range from the relatively small to the absolutely gargantuan, with plenty in between, and some have more or better features than others. They're all factory-reconditioned, so should be practically as good as new, and are covered by a 90-day Samsung warranty (PDF). With so many options to choose from, we're sure that everyone can find a TV to suit their needs and budget. You just have to pick one and pick one soon -- these Woot reconditioned units are limited in number, and the whole deal ends at 11:59 p.m. CST (9:59 p.m. PT, 12:59 a.m. ET) on Oct. 20.

There are multiple models and screen sizes to choose from, with one of the biggest and best being the Samsung S95C QD-OLED TV in the 77-inch configuration. You can pick up one of those for $3,400 right now which might sound like a lot -- but this really is a lot of TV for your money. You'll get a whole range of features, including some built especially for gamers.

Looking to shop at the other end of the price range? The 32-inch Samsung Q60C is just $390 and there are other display sizes on offer there, too.

None of these deals require that you do any more than place your order before the time (or stock) expires. That means there are no discount codes and no on-screen coupons, but you do need to be quick. Just measure up and make sure your new 77-inch TV will fit where you want to put it first.