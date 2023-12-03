Don't Miss These Last-Chance Bargains at Best Buy's Weekend Sale
Take advantage of serious savings on TVs, laptops, appliances and more before they expire tonight.
If you didn't complete your holiday shopping during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Best Buy is giving you another opportunity to save big. Today is your last chance to take advantage of serious savings on everything from laptops and Apple gear to blenders and exercise bikes. There are also some exclusive deals for My Best Buy Plus or Total members, so it might be worth grabbing a membership if you don't have one already.
Black Friday and Cyber Monday may have come and gone, but the holiday savings haven't dried up quite yet. Best Buy is still offering tons of bargains on TVs, laptops, headphones, kitchen appliances and much, much more at it's ongoing three-day weekend sale, so it's a great time to take care of some gift shopping (or snag some new tech for yourself). But these deals are available only until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.
To help you make the most of these bargains before they're gone, we've highlighted some of today's best last-chance offers. For example, this Sonos One SL Smart Speaker has a rare $41 discount that brings the price down to $159. If you're looking for a TV, the excellent 48-inch LG A2 Series with an OLED screen is discounted down to $550 from $1,300. On the laptop front, the Dell Inspiron 16-inch 2-in-1 is just $700, a $400 savings, while Apple users can take advantage of this $150 discount on the M2 MacBook Air, dropping it down to $949. And those looking to snag some new kitchen appliances can grab the Bella Pro Series 8-quart air fryer is for just $50 instead of $110, or snag the Keurig K-Select coffee maker for just $70 instead of the usual price of $150.
Here are some more of our top picks from Best Buy's three-day sale:
- PS5 bundles: $500 (save $70)
- JBL Clip 3: $40 (save $30)
- Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen): $199 (save $50)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: $100 (save $60)
- Samsung HW-B650/ZA 3.1ch Soundbar with Dolby 5.1: $200 (save $200)
- KitchenAid 5.5-quart stand mixer: $300 (save $150)
- Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Countertop Indoor Grill: $160 (save $120)
- Insignia 43-inch N10 Series: $130 (save $40)
- Samsung 50-inch TU690T Crystal TV: $280 (save $100)
- Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera Security Bundle: $300 (save $300)
- Blink Outdoor 3 security camera two-pack: $108 (save $72)
- Philips Hue A19 Bluetooth 60W LED Smart Bulb three-pack: $80 (save $55)
- Lenovo Ideapad 3i: $380 (save $250)
- ASUS TUF 15 with RTX 4070: $980 (save $420)
- JBL Reflect Noise Cancelling Earbuds: $70 (save $80)
- Sennheiser HD 458BT Noise Cancelling Headphones: $70 (save $130)
- NordicTrack Commercial S15i exercise bike: $650 (save $650)
- Bose QuietComfort 2 earbuds: $200 (save $100)
- LG 27-inch FHD FreeSync monitor: $100 (save $120)
- Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen): $55 (save $75)
