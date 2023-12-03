X
Don't Miss These Last-Chance Bargains at Best Buy's Weekend Sale

Take advantage of serious savings on TVs, laptops, appliances and more before they expire tonight.

Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
A smartwatch, earbuds, a smart oven, a Keurig and two tablets are displayed against a yellow background.
Best Buy 3-Day Sale

If you didn't complete your holiday shopping during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Best Buy is giving you another opportunity to save big. Today is your last chance to take advantage of serious savings on everything from laptops and Apple gear to blenders and exercise bikes. There are also some exclusive deals for My Best Buy Plus or Total members, so it might be worth grabbing a membership if you don't have one already.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday may have come and gone, but the holiday savings haven't dried up quite yet. Best Buy is still offering tons of bargains on TVs, laptops, headphones, kitchen appliances and much, much more at it's ongoing three-day weekend sale, so it's a great time to take care of some gift shopping (or snag some new tech for yourself). But these deals are available only until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

To help you make the most of these bargains before they're gone, we've highlighted some of today's best last-chance offers. For example, this Sonos One SL Smart Speaker has a rare $41 discount that brings the price down to $159. If you're looking for a TV, the excellent 48-inch LG A2 Series with an OLED screen is discounted down to $550 from $1,300. On the laptop front, the Dell Inspiron 16-inch 2-in-1 is just $700, a $400 savings, while Apple users can take advantage of this $150 discount on the M2 MacBook Air, dropping it down to $949. And those looking to snag some new kitchen appliances can grab the Bella Pro Series 8-quart air fryer is for just $50 instead of $110, or snag the Keurig K-Select coffee maker for just $70 instead of the usual price of $150.

Here are some more of our top picks from Best Buy's three-day sale:

