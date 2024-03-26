Don't Miss Out on These Roku Streaming Device Deals

If you own a smart TV, it will come with its own smart TV system, but grabbing a streaming device from your preferred platform can make a big difference to your experience. Right now, you can score some great deals on select Roku streamers, with price cuts on everything from the basic Roku Express to the fancier Roku Streambar.

If you want to grab a Roku streaming device for as little as possible, the Roku Express is a solid option, and Amazon has even discounted it down to $20 from $30. That's a 33% discount and only $2 more than the lowest price we've seen. It can stream in HD quality, with upscaling to 1080p if you have a full HD TV, although it doesn't support any HDR standards.

Though, if you don't mind splurging a little further, we'd probably suggest grabbing the Roku Express 4K instead. It's only $15 more at a discounted price of $35, saving you $15 on its regular list price. While it also uses upscaling, it's much better and can hit 4K resolutions. It also supports HDR10 Plus. Additionally, this model includes the Voice Remote Pro that includes TV controls, hands-free voice control and a way to find your remote when it's misplaced.

