Don't Miss Out on These Roku Streaming Device Deals
Amazon's Big Spring Sale might be over, but you can still save up to 33% on Roku's top-rated streaming sticks.
Roku is our favorite smart TV interface, thanks to its performance and affordability. But you don't have to shell out hundreds of dollars on a new TV to upgrade to the Roku platform. Even though Amazon's Big Spring Sale has come to an end, there are still deals on select Roku media streamers that drop the cost as low as $20.
If you own a smart TV, it will come with its own smart TV system, but grabbing a streaming device from your preferred platform can make a big difference to your experience. Right now, you can score some great deals on select Roku streamers, with price cuts on everything from the basic Roku Express to the fancier Roku Streambar.
If you want to grab a Roku streaming device for as little as possible, the Roku Express is a solid option, and Amazon has even discounted it down to $20 from $30. That's a 33% discount and only $2 more than the lowest price we've seen. It can stream in HD quality, with upscaling to 1080p if you have a full HD TV, although it doesn't support any HDR standards.
Though, if you don't mind splurging a little further, we'd probably suggest grabbing the Roku Express 4K instead. It's only $15 more at a discounted price of $35, saving you $15 on its regular list price. While it also uses upscaling, it's much better and can hit 4K resolutions. It also supports HDR10 Plus. Additionally, this model includes the Voice Remote Pro that includes TV controls, hands-free voice control and a way to find your remote when it's misplaced.
If you're looking for more bargains, you can check out our full roundup of all the best Amazon deals that are still remaining after the sale. And if you're ready to opt for a new TV instead, we have found plenty of 4K TV deals as well.
