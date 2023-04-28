Don't Miss Out on These 7 Wayfair Way Day Deals

Shopping around for some new home or apartment pieces? Well, you're in luck. Home furniture and decor store Wayfair just extended their annual Way Day event (like Prime Day, but for Wayfair), which originally ended on April 27, until midnight tonight.

We've highlighted the full range of the Way Day sale offers, with up to 70% off select items, including rugs, dressers and kitchen tools, through April 28. But if you just moved into a new place and are looking to add some character to it, or if you're exploring ways to revamp your pad with small but impactful touches, we've carved out some highlights on some stylish options below.