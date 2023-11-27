X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Don't Miss Out on the Saatva Cyber Monday Deal: Save Up to $600 Off Mattresses and Bed Frames

Saatva has extended its holiday deal to Cyber Monday. Grab this great deal before it's gone.

profile
profile
Caroline Igo Editor
Caroline Igo (she/her/hers) is a wellness editor and holds Sleep Science Coach and Stress Management certificates from the Spencer Institute. She received her bachelor's degree in creative writing from Miami University and continues to further her craft in her free time. Before joining CNET, Caroline wrote for past CNN anchor, Daryn Kagan.
Expertise Vitamins and supplements, nutrition, sleep & personal care Credentials
  • Carl R. Greer/Andrew D. Hepburn Award for Best Nonfiction Essay (Miami University, 2021)
See full bio
Caroline Igo
saatva-classic
Saatva/CNET

Similarly to Black Friday, Cyber Monday is one of the best days of the year to check out mattress sales. If you've been browsing luxury mattress brands and waiting for the right deal, now's the time. Saatva is now offering up to $600 off mattress purchases, and today is the last day. 

This sale applies to all customers, regardless if this is your first Saatva mattress or not. Take $200 off your total purchase of $1,000 to $1,499, $300 off your purchase of $1,500 to $2,499, $350 off $2,500 to $3,499, $400 off $3,500 to $4,499 and $500 off $4,500 or more. Additionally, take an extra $100 off an adjustable base or bed frame with your mattress purchase. 

See at Saatva

Saatva offers many luxury mattresses types such as hybrid innerspring, premium memory foam and organic latex foam. The brand specializes in durable, supportive mattresses that help ameliorate back pain. Save $300 on the Saatva Classic, which is our pick as the best luxury mattress for back pain.

When you buy a Saatva mattress, you get a 365-night trial, free delivery and setup, free mattress removal and a lifetime warranty. 

Read moreBest Mattress Deals

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.