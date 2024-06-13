Don't Miss Out on Apple AirPods 2 While the Cost Is Just $80

Whether your looking for a new pair of wireless earbuds or not, this AirPods deal is too good to pass up. Amazon has slashed the price of the already budget-friendly AirPods 2 down to just $80, a savings of $49 off the original $129 retail price. At almost 40% off, this deal is only $1 more than the all-time low price for these AirPods. There are tons of budget earbuds on the market right now, but with Apple's earbuds now yours for this kind of price, why choose anything else?

This deal is a match for a Walmart rollback price of $80 on the AirPods 2, but we don't know how long either of these deals will last. With that in mind, we'd suggest considering placing that order sooner rather than later.

The AirPods 2 sell for $129 at the Apple Store and go for nearer $100 at other retailers most of the year, so either way you look at it this is a stellar deal on some of the most popular earbuds on the market. We're probably not going to see pricing this low until at least Prime Day sales in July.

And though these are a slightly older model, the AirPods 2 remain the best AirPods for folks on a tighter budget -- especially at this price. They have the same H1 chip found in the newer AirPods 3, so you get the same Siri hands-free experience and easy device switching across your iPhone, Mac and iPad. You'll get up to 24 hours of playback time from a single charge of the included charging case, too.