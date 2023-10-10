Don't Get Your Cords Tangled While Traveling Ever Again

Packing a carry-on bag for travel can be a stressful experience. Last century, I might have brought a book and a Walkman, but now there will be at least my smartphone, laptop, headphones and all of the charging blocks and cables required for modern living.

If you're tired of reaching into your carry-on bag to find a tangled mess of cords, consider a Cocoon Grid-It accessory organizer. Its unique system of flexible elastic bands adjusts to keep everything you need in a nice, flat package.

I've been using my own Grid-It organizer on every flight for at least the past decade, and its elastic bands still keep items securely fastened to the woven rubber mat. The flexibility of the Grid-It system means that almost any small item can fit, even if its bulky or oddly shaped. Not only do I keep all my chargers and cords on it, I can also store pens, pencils and erasers for my kids.

Several of the Cocoon Grid-It organizers are on sale for Amazon's October Big Deal Days, including my own small Grid-It (7.25 by 9.25 inches), which is 18% off at $13. There's also the medium Cocoon Grid-It (8 by 12 inches), which is 33% off at $15, and the large Cocoon Grid-It (9.63 by 15.13 inches), which is 32% off at $19.