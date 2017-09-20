Doc McStuffins Toy Hospital Checkup Center for $28 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Disney Junior Doc McStuffins Toy Hospital Checkup Center for
$28.68. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $17. It features 17 pieces, including a Findo figure, electronic stethoscope, kid-powered EKG, otoscope, play thermometer, brush, and bandage sticker dispenser.
Update: The price has dropped to $27.88.
