Doc McStuffins Toy Hospital Care Cart for $20 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Doc McStuffins Toy Hospital Care Cart for $19.88. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $13. It features a patient scanner with X-ray cards, EKG area, and blood pressure pump. (Fun for all the family!) Three AA batteries are required (not included).
