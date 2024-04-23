DJI's Mini 3 Drone Is Now Yours for a New Low Price of Just $549

DJI has long been one of the biggest names for those looking to get their hands on a new drone and with good reason -- they're pretty great, frequently topping our list of the best drones available. But as is usually the case with best-in-class products, DJI drones come with high prices. Thankfully, there are occasionally some great drone deals to be had, and right now is one of those times. The DJI Mini 3 would normally sell for about $609, but if you order from Amazon today you'll pay just $549. Prefer to get your new drone from Best Buy? You'll pay an extra dollar, which is still a great price at just $550.

No matter where you place your order, you won't have to enter any codes or clip any coupons, but we don't expect either deal to stick around for too long, so factor that into your buying decision.

In terms of the drone itself, the Mini 3 weighs in at just 8.78 ounces (249 grams), which makes it easy to take with you. And with a flight time of up to 51 minutes when using the optional Flight Battery Plus, you can expect plenty of opportunities to capture the perfect shot.

Capturing that shot will be a 4K HDR camera with vertical shooting capabilities for photographing landmarks and more. Wind resistance and stable flight features help ensure that your drone will fly straight and true, making this a great option for beginners. The same can be said for the included remote control and DJI Fly app, complete with a preinstalled 5.5-inch display to make it easy to see where your drone is even when you can't see it for yourself.