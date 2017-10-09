DJI Spark Mini RC 1080p HD Selfie Drone for $399 + $5 s&h

As one of its daily deals, Meh offers the DJI Spark Mini RC 1080p HD Selfie Drone in White for $399 plus $5 for shipping. That's $45 under our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find by $105. It features 1080p video capture at 30fps, 12-megapixel photo capture, 2-axis mechanical gimbal, 2.4GHz and 5.8GHz operating frequencies, 16-minute flight time, and 31mph maximum speed in sport mode. Deal ends today.
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!