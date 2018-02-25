DJI Spark Mini Quadcopter Drone w/ Controller for $349 + free shipping

B&H Photo Video offers the DJI Spark Quadcopter Drone in several colors (Alpine White pictured), bundled with the DJI Remote Controller for Spark Quadcopter for $349 with free shipping. That's that's $50 under our November mention of the drone alone and $112 under the best price we could find for these items purchased separately elsewhere. It features 1080p video capture at 30fps, 12-megapixel photo capture, 2-axis mechanical gimbal, 2.4GHz and 5.8GHz operating frequencies, 16-minute flight time, and 31mph maximum speed in sport mode.