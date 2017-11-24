DJI Drone w/ 4K Camera, $100 eBay GC for $899 + free shipping

Consumer Electronics Costsavers via eBay offers the DJI Mavic Pro Quadcopter Drone with 4K Camera bundled with a $100 eBay gift card for $899 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's $100 below yesterday's mention and the lowest price we've seen for this drone new. (It's also the best deal now by $100.) It features a 12.7-megapixel camera with 4K video recording, top speed of 40mph, 3-axis gimbal stabilization, obstacle detection, and control range of up to 4.3 miles.