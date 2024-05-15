Ditch Those Unwanted Garden Guests With This $60 Dynatrap Insect Trap

We're getting to that time of year when we all want to spend more time outside, but that also brings with it the usual unwanted garden guests in the form of mosquitos and other insects. There are ways to reduce the impact that they have, one of which is an insect trap. Right now the Dynatrap insect trap can be yours for just $70 or, if you're new to QVC, you can get it for as little as $60 by entering the discount code NEWQ10 during the checkout process.

Whether you're getting ready for an outdoor movie night (check our list of the best portable projectors!) or just want to enjoy a lazy weekend by the pool, our buzzy friends can often ruin the vibe. Something like the Dynatrap insect trap can sort that right out, and this one has everything you need to rid your outdoor areas of those pesky pests.

This trap uses a combination of an ultraviolet LED bulb and a quiet fan to attract mosquitos, wasps, beetles, flies and other uninvited guests before trapping them in an easy-release bin. It's designed to cover a half-acre area and also manages to look great while it does it. Each bulb is expected to last around 20,000 hours and you'll get a handy cleaning brush and hanging chain in the box, too.

