Ditch those Dragging Download Speeds With $80 Off This TCL Mesh Wi-Fi Router

When's the last time you replaced your Wi-Fi router? If you're not totally sure, then it's probably time for an upgrade. Experts recommend upgrading every five years at minimum, and even more frequently if you like to stay up to date with the latest phone, laptops and smart home devices. And right now's a great time to buy with B&H offering $80 off this , dropping the price down to just $50. This deal is only available until 8:59 p.m. PT (11:59 p.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then.

The TCL Linkhub AC1200 is a mesh router system, which means that it features multiple "hubs" that can extend wireless service over a large area. This system comes with three different modules, and any of them can be configured to be the main router, or a satellite hub used to extend coverage. This system can provide coverage for an area of up to 4,300 square feet, so you can enjoy seamless streaming and low-latency online gaming in any corner of your home. It boasts impressive data transfer speeds of up to 1,167 Mb/s over both 2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz wireless frequencies, and can even support up to 100 users at once, so it's a great pick for offices or small businesses as well. The smaller is also on sale for just $40 right now when you activate the instant coupon on the product page.