Ditch Those Disposable Lint Rollers for This Reusable $16 Pet Hair Remover

As much as you love your pet, you probably don't love having every surface in your home covered in their loose hair. Fortunately, there's a better way to get rid of it than going through a dozen disposable lint rollers every week. The ChomChom roller is a reusable pet hair removal device that's perfect for cleaning your clothes, furniture, upholstery or any other fabrics in your house. It doesn't require any sticky tape or batteries so there's nothing to replace, it features an easy-to-empty waste compartment, and right now you can pick one up for just $16 on Amazon, $11 off the usual price.

For just $16, roughly the same price as a , this ChomChom roller is a pretty solid value, and will end up saving you some money in the long run. But there are a couple of steps you need to take to get the full discount. It's automatically discounted by $5 on Amazon, and you can save an extra $3 by activating the instant coupon on the product page. And be sure to use the promo code Chomextra10 at checkout for another 10% off, dropping the price down to $16. This deal is only available until 11:55 p.m. PT (2:55 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you're hoping to take advantage of this bargain.