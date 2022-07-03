Ditch the Clunky Corded Vacuum With up to $210 Off Roborock Robot Vacuums

With summer in full swing, the last thing you want to do on a sunny Saturday afternoon is lug a loud, heavy vacuum around your house. Fortunately, there's a bettor solution when it comes to keeping your home free of dirt and dust. Robot vacuums have come a long way since the first models were released over two decades ago, and right now you can snag one at a bargain. Today only, Amazon is offering up to $210 off select Roborock robot vacuums, with prices starting at just $180.
These deals are only available until 11:55 p.m. PT (2:55 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then.
There are three Roborock vacuums on sale, so you'll find a model that works for just about every budget. The most affordable model is the E5, which is on sale for just $180 right now, $110 off the usual price. It offers you all the basics you'd expect from a robot vacuum, including 2,500Pa of suction, control through the companion app or remote and internal mapping for efficient cleaning with minimal missed spots.
The next step up is the Roborock Q5, which is discounted by $120 today, dropping the price down to $310. It adds a few more advanced features, including lidar navigation, which generates a multifloor map of your home and allows you to set designated no-go zones. It also boasts a slightly stronger 2,700Pa of suction, plus compatibility with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Siri for hands free voice control through compatible smart devices. And for $490 ($210 off), you can upgrade to the Q5 Plus. It's the same Q5 model vacuum but with a self-emptying dock. With a 2.5-liter dustbin, it can hold up to seven weeks of dirt at a time, and the Q5 will automatically return to empty itself and recharge, so you'll hardly have to worry about upkeep.