Ditch the Clunky Corded Vacuum With up to $210 Off Roborock Robot Vacuums

With summer in full swing, the last thing you want to do on a sunny Saturday afternoon is lug a loud, heavy vacuum around your house. Fortunately, there's a bettor solution when it comes to keeping your home free of dirt and dust. Robot vacuums have come a long way since the first models were released over two decades ago, and right now you can snag one at a bargain. Today only, Amazon is offering up to $210 off select Roborock robot vacuums, with prices starting at just $180.

These deals are only available until 11:55 p.m. PT (2:55 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then.

There are three Roborock vacuums on sale, so you'll find a model that works for just about every budget. The most affordable model is the , which is on sale for just $180 right now, $110 off the usual price. It offers you all the basics you'd expect from a robot vacuum, including 2,500Pa of suction, control through the companion app or remote and internal mapping for efficient cleaning with minimal missed spots.

The next step up is the , which is discounted by $120 today, dropping the price down to $310. It adds a few more advanced features, including lidar navigation, which generates a multifloor map of your home and allows you to set designated no-go zones. It also boasts a slightly stronger 2,700Pa of suction, plus compatibility with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Siri for hands free voice control through compatible smart devices. And for $490 ($210 off), you can upgrade to the . It's the same Q5 model vacuum but with a self-emptying dock. With a 2.5-liter dustbin, it can hold up to seven weeks of dirt at a time, and the Q5 will automatically return to empty itself and recharge, so you'll hardly have to worry about upkeep.